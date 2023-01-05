General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $99,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.4 %

GD opened at $245.22 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.