Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 165.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 54.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

