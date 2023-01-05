Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 27,056 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 88.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 161.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 14.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,799,318. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.59.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

