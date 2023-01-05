Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,452 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE MDT opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

