Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 896 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.7% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.1 %

TSM stock opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

