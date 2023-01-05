HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in HP by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in HP by 1,041.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after purchasing an additional 850,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in HP by 197.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after purchasing an additional 728,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

