Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Stock Position Lessened by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,003 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Redwoods Acquisition were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter worth $99,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,148,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $7,904,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,567,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RWOD stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.