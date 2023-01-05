Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after buying an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 33.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $224.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $225.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

