Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NMM stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.22% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $322.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

Navios Maritime Partners Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

