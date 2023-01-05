WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,606,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.06 on Thursday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.