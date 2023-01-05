Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,597,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,860,000 after buying an additional 491,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $157.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $180.29.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.