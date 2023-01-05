CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.