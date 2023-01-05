Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 965 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $180.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.43 and its 200 day moving average is $180.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

