Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.21.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.1 %

MS stock opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.