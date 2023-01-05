American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Boosted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in American Water Works by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $157.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $180.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.45.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC lowered their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

