Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 2,682 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,895,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $276,120,000 after acquiring an additional 61,886 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.28. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.