Spartan Fund Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU – Get Rating) by 939.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Athlon Acquisition were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 320.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter.

Athlon Acquisition Stock Performance

SWETU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $10.18.

Athlon Acquisition Profile

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

