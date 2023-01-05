Spartan Fund Management Inc. Lowers Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lessened its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,901 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 43.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter worth $504,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFSU opened at $10.15 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.