Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

SportsTek Acquisition Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SPTKU opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

SportsTek Acquisition Profile

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

