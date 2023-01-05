Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $118,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Up 2.3 %

RADI stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

