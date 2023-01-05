Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

