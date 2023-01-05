WBI Investments Inc. Invests $234,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $30.64.

