Spartan Fund Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,950 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPACU opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

