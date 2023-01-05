WBI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 559.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $158,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

OMFL stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.