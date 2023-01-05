WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,856,680 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,311 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,377,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 607,129 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 514,439 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $50.35.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.