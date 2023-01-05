WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,856,680 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,311 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,377,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 607,129 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 514,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

