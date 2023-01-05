WBI Investments Inc. Sells 536,360 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,360 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $50.80.

