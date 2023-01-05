WBI Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,046,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,973,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 231,914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 460,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after acquiring an additional 86,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after acquiring an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP opened at $83.06 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average of $82.59.

