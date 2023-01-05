Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 12,302 Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

