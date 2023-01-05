SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Holdings Lifted by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 84,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 216,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $127.90.

