Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1,142.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

UTF opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

