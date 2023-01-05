First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 32,215 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 124.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 62,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $454,000.

Shares of HYLS opened at $39.39 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $47.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

