Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,389 shares of company stock worth $1,250,898 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 2.4 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

IRM opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

