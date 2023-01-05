WBI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 216.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,382,000 after acquiring an additional 709,379 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1,697.0% during the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 749,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 707,663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 521.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 423,516 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,037,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,382,000 after acquiring an additional 392,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 224.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 346,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Price Performance

FRG opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.13). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 153.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About Franchise Group

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.