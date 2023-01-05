NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in NVIDIA by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.0 %

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVDA stock opened at $147.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.59 and a 200-day moving average of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $294.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

