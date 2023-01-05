Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,977 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,315,000 after buying an additional 1,340,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth $17,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,254,000 after buying an additional 847,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,143,000 after buying an additional 658,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.95 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

