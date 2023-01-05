Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,322.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $837.44 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $900.92 and a 200-day moving average of $860.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

