iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 109,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 100,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

INTF stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

