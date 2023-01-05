Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 36,568 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.928 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

