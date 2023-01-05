Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $7,950,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 922,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after purchasing an additional 145,515 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,797.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 135,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.30.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

