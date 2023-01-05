W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after acquiring an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

WPC opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 169.05%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

