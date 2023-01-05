WBI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

KTB stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $53.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 143.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $606.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

