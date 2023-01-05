Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Increased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

O stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

