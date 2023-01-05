Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,355 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.21 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

