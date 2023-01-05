WBI Investments Inc. Has $418,000 Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,123 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Insider Activity

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCII opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 453.33%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

