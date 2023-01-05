WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $13,237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,617,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,330,000 after buying an additional 570,820 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after buying an additional 395,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 41.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 350,025 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. StockNews.com lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.93. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.61%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

