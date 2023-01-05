iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVAL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 959.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 240,772 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,027,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 308,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the period.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28.

