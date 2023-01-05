Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Down 3.4%

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.34 and last traded at $49.76. 14,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,050,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

