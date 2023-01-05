MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MMD opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $27,600.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMD. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares during the period.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

