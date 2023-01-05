MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE MMD opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.66.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $27,600.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
