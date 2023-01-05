Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,451 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,455,535,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,839,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,240,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,868,000 after buying an additional 267,774 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.04. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $197.87.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

