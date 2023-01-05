Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 586 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,119 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.06. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

